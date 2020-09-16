BMO MANA/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:BMPI) Plans GBX 1.40 Dividend

BMO MANA/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:BMPI) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 119.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.93. BMO MANA/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 146 ($1.91).
BMO MANA/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 Company Profile
