BMO MANA/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:BMPI) Plans GBX 1.40 Dividend

BMO MANA/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:BMPI) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 119.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.93. BMO MANA/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 146 ($1.91).

BMO MANA/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 Company Profile

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

