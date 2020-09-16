Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.88. 1,731,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,307,201. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $75.18. The stock has a market cap of $153.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.