Brokerages Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.73 Million

Brokerages expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) will report $6.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $8.35 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $24.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $31.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $114.52 million, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $265.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14.

A number of analysts have commented on DCPH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

DCPH traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $51.65. The company had a trading volume of 327,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,013. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.93. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $71.11.

In related news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $143,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,138.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 48,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $2,735,009.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,771.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,330 shares of company stock worth $5,966,578 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

