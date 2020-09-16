Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $325,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 144.2% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $343.73. 1,655,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,685. The firm has a market cap of $151.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $363.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,119,719. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.42.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

