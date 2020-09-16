Colefax Group (LON:CFX) Shares Down 6.3%

Colefax Group Plc (LON:CFX) was down 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 366 ($4.78) and last traded at GBX 375 ($4.90). Approximately 1,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($5.23).

The stock has a market cap of $37.27 million and a PE ratio of 10.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 397 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 373.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About Colefax Group (LON:CFX)

Colefax Group plc engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating. It also sells antiques, as well as provides interior and architectural design, project management, decoration, and furnishing services for private individuals and commercial firms.

