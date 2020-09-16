CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,328,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,293,832 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.32% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $222,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,798,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,675,000 after purchasing an additional 424,601 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,846,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,335,000 after acquiring an additional 30,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 91.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,493,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,712,000 after acquiring an additional 124,921 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,252,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,814. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.32. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.30.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

