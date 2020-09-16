Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will announce sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $12.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $18.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.92 billion to $19.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.43 billion to $37.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.21.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 42.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 43.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,941,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,159,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.