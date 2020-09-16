Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to post earnings per share of ($2.97) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($2.24). Delta Air Lines reported earnings of $2.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 228%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of ($9.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.68) to ($8.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

NYSE DAL traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.57. 25,941,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,159,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.35.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.