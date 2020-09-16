Demars Financial Group LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,899,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 22,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 253,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,693,000 after acquiring an additional 50,968 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 189.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,910,000 after acquiring an additional 298,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,214,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,919,412. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $303.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.