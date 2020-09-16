DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Mark G. Foletta Sells 1,000 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.14, for a total transaction of $394,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,755.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DXCM stock traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $393.92. The stock had a trading volume of 641,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 179.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.11. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.23 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

