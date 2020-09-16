Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 132.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,771,051,000 after buying an additional 541,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,270,810,000 after buying an additional 712,601 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,975,000 after buying an additional 892,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,340,000 after buying an additional 403,206 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,919,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,978,000 after buying an additional 275,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,732,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,137. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on D shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

