Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of Dynacor Gold Mines stock opened at C$1.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.80. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.99 and a 12 month high of C$2.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 million and a PE ratio of 16.42.

Get Dynacor Gold Mines alerts:

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynacor Gold Mines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jorge Luis Cardenas Cabrera sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.48, for a total value of C$59,416.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,169.23. Insiders have sold 35,100 shares of company stock valued at $83,595 in the last ninety days.

About Dynacor Gold Mines

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 9,756 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.