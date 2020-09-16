Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) Trading 5.6% Higher

Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.90. 108,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 388,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edison Nation stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Edison Nation as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Edison Nation Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDNT)

Edison Nation, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company worldwide. The company also creates, manufactures, and markets products for the infants/toddlers under the Cloud b brand name through its e-commerce site and other online e-tailers, as well as specialty boutiques, gift stores, and retailers.

