Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) Trading 5.6% Higher

Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.90. 108,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 388,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.69.
Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter.
Edison Nation Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDNT)
Edison Nation, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company worldwide. The company also creates, manufactures, and markets products for the infants/toddlers under the Cloud b brand name through its e-commerce site and other online e-tailers, as well as specialty boutiques, gift stores, and retailers.
