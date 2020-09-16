Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 320,171 Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 320,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000. Gabelli Utility Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Gabelli Utility Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Gabelli Utility Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Gabelli Utility Trust stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.78. 73,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,145. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.

Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

