Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.11% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,819.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $26.38.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.