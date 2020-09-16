Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,993 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,799,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,620,000 after purchasing an additional 168,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,832,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,132,000 after purchasing an additional 883,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,692,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,137,000 after purchasing an additional 865,677 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,966,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,527,480. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.