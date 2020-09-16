Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 40,504 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.04. The stock had a trading volume of 452,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,395. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.97 and its 200-day moving average is $159.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

