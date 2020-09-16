Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 56,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,666,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,980,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,498,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 709.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after buying an additional 806,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,733,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.48. The Carlyle Group LP has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $625,250.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,659.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $231,629.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,963,682 shares of company stock valued at $259,312,261 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities cut The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

