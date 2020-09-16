Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $907,000 Investment in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,771,051,000 after buying an additional 541,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,810,000 after buying an additional 712,601 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,975,000 after buying an additional 892,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,340,000 after buying an additional 403,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,919,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,978,000 after buying an additional 275,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at $88,777,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on D shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

NYSE D traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $81.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,732,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,137. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.09. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.