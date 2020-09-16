Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 92,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up 1.2% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Shares of FDL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 195,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,078. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $32.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

