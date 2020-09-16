Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,389 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $2,611,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,786,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.40, for a total transaction of $163,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,237,912.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,823 shares of company stock valued at $38,088,601. Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.69.

RNG stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.46. The company had a trading volume of 977,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,934. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $120.03 and a 1 year high of $317.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.97.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

