Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 37,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,400,000 after buying an additional 14,239,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $313,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,366,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,385,000 after purchasing an additional 625,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,418,000 after purchasing an additional 578,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV remained flat at $$83.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,180. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average is $82.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

