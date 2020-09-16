Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,700 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,011 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $159,303,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $87,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,996.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 518,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,968,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,014,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.97. 234,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,177. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $180.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

