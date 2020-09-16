Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,636 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.2% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.97. 12,704,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,605,500. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

