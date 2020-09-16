Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.87 Million Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,077,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,323,000 after buying an additional 2,664,048 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 182.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,964,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,049,000 after buying an additional 9,661,149 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,746,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,929,000 after buying an additional 880,150 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,330,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,815,000. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,735,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,089,775. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.91.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 2310.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.98.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

