Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes $2.49 Million Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 126,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 1.2% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter.

FPEI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,567. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56.

