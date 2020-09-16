Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,286,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,874,000 after buying an additional 543,457 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,664,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,255,000 after buying an additional 2,963,477 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,202,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,294,000 after buying an additional 530,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,663,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,241,000 after buying an additional 566,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,620,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,785,000 after buying an additional 2,537,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

APO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -142.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.94 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $838,149.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

