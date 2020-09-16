Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 224.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 61,687 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 838.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 59,234 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at about $323,000.

SCHP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,422. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $62.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.62.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

