Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $157.12. The stock had a trading volume of 418,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,958. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.03.

