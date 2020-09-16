Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,366.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.77. 2,188,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,583. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average of $100.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

