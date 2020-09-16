Enero Group Ltd (ASX:EGG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Enero Group Ltd (ASX:EGG) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Enero Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The company has a fifty day moving average of A$1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.27.
About Enero Group
Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enero Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enero Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.