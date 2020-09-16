Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Short Interest Update

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 549,400 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the August 15th total of 380,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVSI. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envision Solar International in the first quarter worth approximately $762,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Envision Solar International in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envision Solar International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Envision Solar International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVSI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Envision Solar International in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Envision Solar International in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Envision Solar International in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:EVSI traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. 409,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,694. Envision Solar International has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $15.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $94.30 million, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 0.10.

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Envision Solar International had a negative return on equity of 66.50% and a negative net margin of 74.75%. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Envision Solar International will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envision Solar International

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Envision Solar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envision Solar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.