EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,838,738 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 304,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.49% of EOG Resources worth $143,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 55.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,538 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.17.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.86. 6,553,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,935. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.98, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

