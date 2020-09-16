Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:SBSW) Announces $0.10 Annual Dividend

Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:SBSW) declared an annual dividend on Friday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.096 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

SBSW stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBSW. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

About Equinox Gold

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company. It produces platinum group metals (PGMs), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium; and gold, as well as nickel, copper, chrome, and other minerals. Its PGM operations located in the United States include the East Boulder and Stillwater mines in Montana; and the Columbus Metallurgical Complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM filter cake, as well as recycles PGMs from autocatalysts.

