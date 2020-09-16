eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Short Interest Down 26.3% in August

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 902,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $7,792,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,083,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,037,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,683 shares of company stock worth $18,845,472 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. BidaskClub downgraded eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ:EXPI remained flat at $$41.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 23,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.27 and a beta of 3.53. eXp World has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $353.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.30 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

