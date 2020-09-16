Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Short Interest Update

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FDUS. BidaskClub raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 6,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,581. The company has a market capitalization of $241.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 18.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

