FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,370 Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,356,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,634 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 886.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 105,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 95,012 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.50 to $44.75 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.39.

Shares of PAAS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.97. 1,838,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,777,685. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 224.80, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

