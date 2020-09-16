FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 184,292.9% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,678,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 97,625,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $147,003,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,565.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 767,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,412,000 after acquiring an additional 750,630 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $70,937,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,155,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.68. The company had a trading volume of 381,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,092. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $123.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day moving average of $98.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

