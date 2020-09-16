FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.00. The company had a trading volume of 428,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,497. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.75. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $250.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

