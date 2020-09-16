FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $467,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 47,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,633.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $187,735. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ED traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,921,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,774. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.47. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.31.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

