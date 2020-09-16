FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,042,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $306.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,438,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,369. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $324.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $291.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.