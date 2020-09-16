FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $824,000 Stock Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,506 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,942,000 after acquiring an additional 695,317 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,950,000 after acquiring an additional 493,682 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,575,000 after acquiring an additional 404,600 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.31. 632,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $206.74. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.65.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.44.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

