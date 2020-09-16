FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $921,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4,617.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,851 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 459.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,071,000 after purchasing an additional 159,870 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 426,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,449,000 after purchasing an additional 102,384 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,652 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

