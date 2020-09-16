FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,701. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.55. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,147. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $817,214.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,882,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,873 shares of company stock valued at $12,645,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

