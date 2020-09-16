FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 280 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,757,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,539,000 after purchasing an additional 152,727 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.6% during the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.1% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 475,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,444,000 after buying an additional 41,715 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.40. 4,153,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,454,454. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $390.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

