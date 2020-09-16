FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 437 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 144.2% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 70.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $1,043,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.04. 1,849,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $378.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.25. The firm has a market cap of $148.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total value of $20,465,860.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,903 shares of company stock valued at $228,410,376 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

