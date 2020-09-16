FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock remained flat at $$65.57 on Wednesday. 18,052,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,725,631. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day moving average of $59.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

