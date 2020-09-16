FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 118.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after buying an additional 44,232 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.8% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 300,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,137,000 after buying an additional 49,689 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 241,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 21.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $134.98. 3,344,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,361. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

