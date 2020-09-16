First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. First Quantum Minerals traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 44673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

FQVLF has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $11.00 to $14.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Securities upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $12.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

