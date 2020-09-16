Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Trading Down 2.7%

Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.61 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.88 ($0.12). Approximately 97,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 311,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.13 ($0.12).

The company has a market cap of $54.10 million and a P/E ratio of 122.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.01.

Fulham Shore Company Profile (LON:FUL)

The Fulham Shore PLC operates and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates 59 restaurants, including 16 restaurants under The Real Greek name and 43 restaurants under the Franco Manca name. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulham Shore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulham Shore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.